 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19644004 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:13:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Improvements

🖥️ Resolution Fix: Resolved an issue where unsupported or incorrect resolutions were being displayed. The game will now only show resolutions that are supported by your monitor.

🔊 Audio Settings: Fixed a bug where audio adjustments made in the main menu were not properly applied in-game. Your chosen sound settings will now remain consistent across both menu and gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3916571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link