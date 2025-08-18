Fixes & Improvements
🖥️ Resolution Fix: Resolved an issue where unsupported or incorrect resolutions were being displayed. The game will now only show resolutions that are supported by your monitor.
🔊 Audio Settings: Fixed a bug where audio adjustments made in the main menu were not properly applied in-game. Your chosen sound settings will now remain consistent across both menu and gameplay.
🏝️ Patch Notes – v1.05
