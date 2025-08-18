 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19643986 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed supply drop from the Helicopter
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link