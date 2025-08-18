A few hours after launch I updated the game to Ver. 1.01 fixing an error in Japanese version. This is a second update (1.02). Changes are listed below:

- New CG for Mila has been added, it's an "Arm Triangle Choke — Handsmother".

- How to Play menu was updated with images of keyboard and gamepad layouts.

- Fixed a bug which prevented player from viewing Ayaka's "PB — Headscissor Bad Ending" entry in CG Gallery.

- Fixed a bug where the some prompts/effects remained on the screen even after defeat in some parts of the game.

- Chinese text is now displaying properly in story, please let me know if there's any mistakes!

- Steam achievements' images has been updated.

Known issue:

- Chinese versions are not displaying properly in all Dates stories except Ayaka's. I'm working hard on fixing this. I apologize to Chinese players who are experiencing these problems right now.