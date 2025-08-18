Gallery
Can now search by share code.
Wires
Bearings and servos now report the current angle.
Optimized reporting for all joints to only tick if wires are actually connected.
UI
Some improvements to the int64 input box.
Bugs
Fixed clicking "Show More" on "TOP" gallery section opening "TOP ALL TIME" list.
Fixed broken gallery pagination hiding most of the content.
Fixed connector animation exploding sometimes.
Fixed tutorial world containing saved ownership.
Fixed tutorial not granting intended permissions at the end.
Fixed tutorial having some ways to get stuck.
Fixed typos in tutorial prompts.
