POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
18 August 2025 Build 19643906 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Can now search by share code.

  • Bearings and servos now report the current angle.

  • Optimized reporting for all joints to only tick if wires are actually connected.

  • Some improvements to the int64 input box.

  • Fixed clicking "Show More" on "TOP" gallery section opening "TOP ALL TIME" list.

  • Fixed broken gallery pagination hiding most of the content.

  • Fixed connector animation exploding sometimes.

  • Fixed tutorial world containing saved ownership.

  • Fixed tutorial not granting intended permissions at the end.

  • Fixed tutorial having some ways to get stuck.

  • Fixed typos in tutorial prompts.

