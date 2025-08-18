-added randomized night or day scenario to Coastal Conflict

-added spawnpoint contesting

-significantly decreased objective capture speed

-tweaked kill popup to slowly fade out and new kills now show a little bigger

-AA deathcamp now attached to barrel

-piecing Shot no longer shatters gunner shields

-slightly reduced flat shading of characters to better match world

-tweaked smg weapon pose a little

-reworked combined launched force system to use diminishing returns after a certain velocity threshold which greatly reduces launch forces from keg + rpg for example

-tweaked character movement orientating for a more dynamic movement feel

-massively reduced recoil on semi rifles

-tweaked pistol reload animation with better posing

-tweaked smg reload animation a bit

-tweaked character leg thickness a bit



bug fixes:

-fixed actionbar slot percentage deadzone (last 5%)

-fixed silenced colt 45 icon

-fixed bots being able to apply poison for as long as the skill lasts

-fixed floating hand on pocket smg when sprinting and jumping

-fixed some leg skinning issues