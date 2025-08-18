-added randomized night or day scenario to Coastal Conflict
-added spawnpoint contesting
-significantly decreased objective capture speed
-tweaked kill popup to slowly fade out and new kills now show a little bigger
-AA deathcamp now attached to barrel
-piecing Shot no longer shatters gunner shields
-slightly reduced flat shading of characters to better match world
-tweaked smg weapon pose a little
-reworked combined launched force system to use diminishing returns after a certain velocity threshold which greatly reduces launch forces from keg + rpg for example
-tweaked character movement orientating for a more dynamic movement feel
-massively reduced recoil on semi rifles
-tweaked pistol reload animation with better posing
-tweaked smg reload animation a bit
-tweaked character leg thickness a bit
bug fixes:
-fixed actionbar slot percentage deadzone (last 5%)
-fixed silenced colt 45 icon
-fixed bots being able to apply poison for as long as the skill lasts
-fixed floating hand on pocket smg when sprinting and jumping
-fixed some leg skinning issues
Version 0.1.3.118 - Coastal Conflict Night, contested flags & more
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update