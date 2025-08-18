 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19643901 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added randomized night or day scenario to Coastal Conflict
-added spawnpoint contesting
-significantly decreased objective capture speed
-tweaked kill popup to slowly fade out and new kills now show a little bigger
-AA deathcamp now attached to barrel
-piecing Shot no longer shatters gunner shields
-slightly reduced flat shading of characters to better match world
-tweaked smg weapon pose a little
-reworked combined launched force system to use diminishing returns after a certain velocity threshold which greatly reduces launch forces from keg + rpg for example
-tweaked character movement orientating for a more dynamic movement feel
-massively reduced recoil on semi rifles
-tweaked pistol reload animation with better posing
-tweaked smg reload animation a bit
-tweaked character leg thickness a bit

bug fixes:
-fixed actionbar slot percentage deadzone (last 5%)
-fixed silenced colt 45 icon
-fixed bots being able to apply poison for as long as the skill lasts
-fixed floating hand on pocket smg when sprinting and jumping
-fixed some leg skinning issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link