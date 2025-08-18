 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19643426 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ROTA: Bend Gravity has been updated to include two new music tracks playing in game !

new DLC -

ROTA: Bend Gravity Soundtrack is now Available !

Please buy this Soundtrack as a way to support development, considering ROTA: Bend Gravity is free (-:

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1993831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1993832
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1993833
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link