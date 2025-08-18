Balancing:

- Watchdog 3000 toned down and laser shortened chances for other attacks have been raised

- Lowered chances of coin dropping from perk card "making it rain"

- Lowered sawn rates for tesla enemies

- 5 weapons have been adjusted to be better balanced

Changes:

- Weapon descriptions added when interacting with weapons

- Font has been adjusted to make it more readable

- Parrying has hit stop now to add more impact

- Getting hit now has a louder sounds and brighter effect

- Coin flip has a much further range now and does double damage to the enemies hit

- The colors of the layers now are shown in the Ui

- key bindings added for aiming down sights

Fixes:

- Changed the wording in the tutorials to make it easier to read

- Reworked most of the music tracks to make sure there are no empty spaces within the music

- Music desyncing when player dies should be fixed (Give me feedback if this is still a problem)



Thank you, guys, for the support on the game and I really appreciate it!