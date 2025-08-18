Balancing:
- Watchdog 3000 toned down and laser shortened chances for other attacks have been raised
- Lowered chances of coin dropping from perk card "making it rain"
- Lowered sawn rates for tesla enemies
- 5 weapons have been adjusted to be better balanced
Changes:
- Weapon descriptions added when interacting with weapons
- Font has been adjusted to make it more readable
- Parrying has hit stop now to add more impact
- Getting hit now has a louder sounds and brighter effect
- Coin flip has a much further range now and does double damage to the enemies hit
- The colors of the layers now are shown in the Ui
- key bindings added for aiming down sights
Fixes:
- Changed the wording in the tutorials to make it easier to read
- Reworked most of the music tracks to make sure there are no empty spaces within the music
- Music desyncing when player dies should be fixed (Give me feedback if this is still a problem)
Thank you, guys, for the support on the game and I really appreciate it!
