18 August 2025 Build 19643372 Edited 18 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added missing "+" key in the virtual keyboard layout
- Virtual keyboard layout should probably not appear anymore on Linux desktop devices
- Fixed the fact that the last voice dialogue was triggered when exiting a minigame
- Some localization fixes

