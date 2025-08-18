- Added missing "+" key in the virtual keyboard layout
- Virtual keyboard layout should probably not appear anymore on Linux desktop devices
- Fixed the fact that the last voice dialogue was triggered when exiting a minigame
- Some localization fixes
Hotfix 1.00.0023
