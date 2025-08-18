Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.10

Updates - Crossfire is no longer required for the "Hardcore to the Max" and "Death Incarnate" achievements

- The mission select menu is now navigable with the D-Pad for Gamepad.



Fixes - Fixed an issue where the comparison tooltip would not show in the fabricator.

- Fixed an issue where the Siphon boss’s multi-laser attack was sometimes perpendicular instead of pointed at the ground.

- Fixed an issue where the Admiral mini boss would not spawn in the middle of the room in Nightmare Spearhead.

- Fixed an issue where players could get softlocked if a party member disconnected while a leech is attached to them.

- Fixed an issue where Companion bots couldn’t hit certain bots.

- Fixed an issue where Companion bots would randomly die.

- Fixed the Deadeye hit react not working

- Fixed an issue where the minigun would sometimes not spin up.

- Fixed an issue where CTAs would not clear from the Threats tab in the Stats viewer.

- Fixed an issue where the EULA could not be accepted when attempting to log in through the multiplayer menu.

- Fixed an issue where if the player started the game with a gamepad, the first time difficulty select would show the wrong description.



Known Issue - Doors will open immediately after finishing an encounter.





Thanks everyone for your feedback and support, keep it coming and have fun!

Prophecy Team