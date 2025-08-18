 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19643368 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:26:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.10


Updates

- Crossfire is no longer required for the "Hardcore to the Max" and "Death Incarnate" achievements
- The mission select menu is now navigable with the D-Pad for Gamepad.

Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the comparison tooltip would not show in the fabricator.
- Fixed an issue where the Siphon boss’s multi-laser attack was sometimes perpendicular instead of pointed at the ground.
- Fixed an issue where the Admiral mini boss would not spawn in the middle of the room in Nightmare Spearhead.
- Fixed an issue where players could get softlocked if a party member disconnected while a leech is attached to them.
- Fixed an issue where Companion bots couldn’t hit certain bots.
- Fixed an issue where Companion bots would randomly die.
- Fixed the Deadeye hit react not working
- Fixed an issue where the minigun would sometimes not spin up.
- Fixed an issue where CTAs would not clear from the Threats tab in the Stats viewer.
- Fixed an issue where the EULA could not be accepted when attempting to log in through the multiplayer menu.
- Fixed an issue where if the player started the game with a gamepad, the first time difficulty select would show the wrong description.

Known Issue

- Doors will open immediately after finishing an encounter.


Thanks everyone for your feedback and support, keep it coming and have fun!
Prophecy Team

