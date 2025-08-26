 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19643349 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm excited to announce Splody's Brazilian translation is now 100% complete, thanks to the amazing effort of community member gymmer!

If you find any errors, please drop us a note in the Splody forums.

News from Dashing Strike


I apologize for being quiet on the Steam front in recent years. I've spent the last few years working on a web game (was popular, but was recently shut down). Though it was a great opportunity, I'm excited to be returning to focusing on Steam releases for a while! On that note, we've got a new little game out this week, QuantumPulse 2A, which is a "Zach-like" programming puzzle game. If that might be the kind of thing you're interested in, please check it out!

Cheers,
Jimbly



Changed files in this update

Splody Content Depot 467811
  • Loading history…
Linux Splody Linux Depot 467812
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Splody OSX Depot 467813
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link