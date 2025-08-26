If you find any errors, please drop us a note in the Splody forums.
News from Dashing Strike
I apologize for being quiet on the Steam front in recent years. I've spent the last few years working on a web game (was popular, but was recently shut down). Though it was a great opportunity, I'm excited to be returning to focusing on Steam releases for a while! On that note, we've got a new little game out this week, QuantumPulse 2A, which is a "Zach-like" programming puzzle game. If that might be the kind of thing you're interested in, please check it out!
Cheers,
Jimbly
