- Added 2-3: God is Obsolete
- Stupid idiot forgot to add codex entries, those will be out later
- An enemy performing a Heat Breaker cannot be killed until they finish the attack
- Made RAY’s “God of Prudence,” “God of Justice,” and “God of Faith” Heat Breakers easier
- Fixed issues with 1-9 subtitles
- Overhauled the final 2-2 arena
- Optimized enemy beam attacks, should significantly reduce lag caused by these attacks
- Probably fixed some issues with Eternity weapons’ spawnpoints
- Fixed some issues with AoD/AK’s Heat Breakers
- Changed the Razzin’ Jazzler
- Added Heat Breakers to Malice in Thy Heart, Seraphim, and Baal Hadad
- Reduced Baal Hadad’s HP
- Updated Even Angels Sin ~ Movement 2
- Changed Of The Eight
- Nonboss Sisters no longer have Armor while performing their Heat Breaker
- After a nonboss Grim uses a Heat Breaker, she cannot use another
- Updated Codex entry for the Earthly Devil Tree
Playtest 1.4.11
Update notes via Steam Community
