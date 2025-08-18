 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19643343 Edited 18 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 2-3: God is Obsolete
  • Stupid idiot forgot to add codex entries, those will be out later
  • An enemy performing a Heat Breaker cannot be killed until they finish the attack
  • Made RAY’s “God of Prudence,” “God of Justice,” and “God of Faith” Heat Breakers easier
  • Fixed issues with 1-9 subtitles
  • Overhauled the final 2-2 arena
  • Optimized enemy beam attacks, should significantly reduce lag caused by these attacks
  • Probably fixed some issues with Eternity weapons’ spawnpoints
  • Fixed some issues with AoD/AK’s Heat Breakers
  • Changed the Razzin’ Jazzler
  • Added Heat Breakers to Malice in Thy Heart, Seraphim, and Baal Hadad
  • Reduced Baal Hadad’s HP
  • Updated Even Angels Sin ~ Movement 2
  • Changed Of The Eight
  • Nonboss Sisters no longer have Armor while performing their Heat Breaker
  • After a nonboss Grim uses a Heat Breaker, she cannot use another
  • Updated Codex entry for the Earthly Devil Tree

Changed files in this update

Depot 2953401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link