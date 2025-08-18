 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19643281 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Well, technically I guess we didn't have to push this update. But it would just be sitting there out on the counter. And then it would get stale. And nobody likes stale stuff.

Notable Changes:
  • New preliminary Mod API Interactive Doc available under Options => Mods
    - Even if you don't ever plan on making your own mod, you should look - it's very fancy. Marvel at its beauty.
    - The API is considered 'public beta' at this point, which means that installing and using mods is completely 100% safe and supported moving forward with no chance of it harming save data, but any mods made with this specific v1.4.5 API may not be able to be run with future versions v1.5 and beyond without additional modification from the original creator.
  • A bunch of internal improvements for said mod support, as well as other upcoming v1.5 features.
  • Slight reduction in Loading times.


Our office will be closed next week, so you know - just slip the envelope under the door, please.
And with that, I'm outta here.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3325681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3325682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link