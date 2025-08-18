New preliminary Mod API Interactive Doc available under Options => Mods

- Even if you don't ever plan on making your own mod, you should look - it's very fancy. Marvel at its beauty.

- The API is considered 'public beta' at this point, which means that installing and using mods is completely 100% safe and supported moving forward with no chance of it harming save data, but any mods made with this specific v1.4.5 API may not be able to be run with future versions v1.5 and beyond without additional modification from the original creator.



A bunch of internal improvements for said mod support, as well as other upcoming v1.5 features.



Slight reduction in Loading times.



Well, technically I guess we didn'tto push this update. But it would just be sitting there out on the counter. And then it would get stale. And nobody likes stale stuff.Notable Changes:Our office will be closed next week, so you know - just slip the envelope under the door, please.And with that, I'm outta here.