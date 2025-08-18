 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19643216 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ More Anime Upscaling Options

We’ve added x4 and x9 anime upscaling alongside the existing x16 scale, giving you more flexibility to choose between faster results and finer details.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3115391
