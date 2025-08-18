 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19643192 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The first update of Practical Pinball is out! What's changed?

Tables

  • I added two new tables with unique themes!

  • I attempted to squash some bugs for better gaming experience

  • Leaderboards! One part still needs fixing so stay tuned for that in the next update!

Other changes

  • The computer for saving stats has arrived! More equipment, as well as the saving system, are still on their way.

  • Characters now pop up at each table to show who the table is themed after.

  • Other small changes!

I hope you'll enjoy this update! I'll keep updating it as long as people are interested!

Changed files in this update

