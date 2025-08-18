The first update of Practical Pinball is out! What's changed?
Tables
I added two new tables with unique themes!
I attempted to squash some bugs for better gaming experience
Leaderboards! One part still needs fixing so stay tuned for that in the next update!
Other changes
The computer for saving stats has arrived! More equipment, as well as the saving system, are still on their way.
Characters now pop up at each table to show who the table is themed after.
Other small changes!
I hope you'll enjoy this update! I'll keep updating it as long as people are interested!
Changed files in this update