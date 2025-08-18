Alpha Net 8.2.3
1 Draw spider web threads
2 Generate spider web threads
3 Remove spider web block elements
4 Register spider threads
5 Add spider thread loading
6 Fixed a bug where frozen effects were opaque
7 Unable to jump while frozen or bound
8 Added a top checker
9 Added spider eggs
10 Added bee flowers
11 Added honey traps
12 Adjusted the spawn rate of terrain decorations
Alpha Net 8.2.2
1 Fixed a bug where terrain types in section 9 were not loading
2 Refactored water root code
3 Fixed a bug where server water types were not loading
4 Adjusted loading of terrain types from tilemaps
5 Fixed a bug where client water types did not change
6 Adjusted updating of water types even when the player was not moving
7 Adjusted client loading of water types from water saves
