Alpha Net 8.2.3

1 Draw spider web threads

2 Generate spider web threads

3 Remove spider web block elements

4 Register spider threads

5 Add spider thread loading

6 Fixed a bug where frozen effects were opaque

7 Unable to jump while frozen or bound

8 Added a top checker

9 Added spider eggs

10 Added bee flowers

11 Added honey traps

12 Adjusted the spawn rate of terrain decorations

Alpha Net 8.2.2

1 Fixed a bug where terrain types in section 9 were not loading

2 Refactored water root code

3 Fixed a bug where server water types were not loading

4 Adjusted loading of terrain types from tilemaps

5 Fixed a bug where client water types did not change

6 Adjusted updating of water types even when the player was not moving

7 Adjusted client loading of water types from water saves