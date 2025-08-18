Thank you to the players who report various issues and for your kind reviews on Steam. We can see that you're enjoying the game, so we're continuing to improve it.

Quality of Life Improvements

Added a “New Game” button to the defeat screen in both co-op and single-player modes. It allows you to instantly start a new campaign with the same difficulty, tutorial, and intro settings as the previous one.

Bug Fixes

In some cases, it was impossible to close the shop window using a gamepad. Fixed.

In certain situations, the gamepad could open extra UI windows. Fixed.

Previously, some achievements were only awarded on the first difficulty level. They now unlock on all difficulty levels.

After winning a solo game, the tank was displayed as black in the side panel. Fixed.

Fixed a bug with incorrect boost bonus notifications after reaching level 14.

Minor visual issues with some windows have been fixed.

Enjoy the game!

And as always, please leave a review on Steam - it really helps us stand out among other games.