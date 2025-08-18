 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19642833 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. New Dice Model

------->

2. Added 165fps Frame Rate Option:

Added an option to change frame rate.

3. Improved Physics Collision Experience:

Reduced dice bounce height so they don't stay airborne too long.

Changed files in this update

Windows Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link