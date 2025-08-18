1. New Dice Model
------->
2. Added 165fps Frame Rate Option:
Added an option to change frame rate.
3. Improved Physics Collision Experience:
Reduced dice bounce height so they don't stay airborne too long.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added an option to change frame rate.
Reduced dice bounce height so they don't stay airborne too long.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update