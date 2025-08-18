- Some platform sequences in the first Dream have been improved
- Jump and platform sequences improved in the second Dream
- The inventory can now also be opened with the Escape key
- Minor issues in some Dreams have been fixed
- The crouch ability has been removed, and the one room that used it has been tweaked accordingly
- Minor issues in the City have been fixed
- Thanks to a new text that appears when you examine the signs, the restaurant can now be found more easily
- The second special object to find is now easier to spot
- Some translation issues have been fixed
- Destructible objects no longer respawn after loading
- A new Field of View (FOV) setting is now available. You can change the default setting of 90° to 80° or 70°
More will come,
Jonathan
Update 2 : More improvements and fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3356251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update