 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19642790 Edited 18 August 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Some platform sequences in the first Dream have been improved
- Jump and platform sequences improved in the second Dream
- The inventory can now also be opened with the Escape key
- Minor issues in some Dreams have been fixed
- The crouch ability has been removed, and the one room that used it has been tweaked accordingly
- Minor issues in the City have been fixed
- Thanks to a new text that appears when you examine the signs, the restaurant can now be found more easily
- The second special object to find is now easier to spot
- Some translation issues have been fixed
- Destructible objects no longer respawn after loading
- A new Field of View (FOV) setting is now available. You can change the default setting of 90° to 80° or 70°

More will come,

Jonathan

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3356251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link