- Some platform sequences in the first Dream have been improved

- Jump and platform sequences improved in the second Dream

- The inventory can now also be opened with the Escape key

- Minor issues in some Dreams have been fixed

- The crouch ability has been removed, and the one room that used it has been tweaked accordingly

- Minor issues in the City have been fixed

- Thanks to a new text that appears when you examine the signs, the restaurant can now be found more easily

- The second special object to find is now easier to spot

- Some translation issues have been fixed

- Destructible objects no longer respawn after loading

- A new Field of View (FOV) setting is now available. You can change the default setting of 90° to 80° or 70°



More will come,



Jonathan