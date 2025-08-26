 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19642788 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Tuesday, Knightling fans! 

Can you believe we are only two days away from launch?! To celebrate, we are hosting two different community events this week, on Reddit and Twitch! 

On Wednesday, August 27 at 12pm Eastern Time, we are hosting an AMA with developer Twirlbound on the subreddit r/Games.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/

Please stop by and ask any of your burning questions! 



Thursday, August 28 at 11am Eastern Time on Launch day, Twirlbound will join us on the weekly Saber Twitch stream.  

https://www.twitch.tv/saber

Come hang out and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the development of The Knightling! 

See you all there! 


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1471651
  • Loading history…
