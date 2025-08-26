Happy Tuesday, Knightling fans!

Can you believe we are only two days away from launch?! To celebrate, we are hosting two different community events this week, on Reddit and Twitch!



On Wednesday, August 27 at 12pm Eastern Time, we are hosting an AMA with developer Twirlbound on the subreddit r/Games.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/



Please stop by and ask any of your burning questions!





Thursday, August 28 at 11am Eastern Time on Launch day, Twirlbound will join us on the weekly Saber Twitch stream.

Come hang out and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the development of The Knightling!



See you all there!



