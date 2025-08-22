 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19642712 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Friends,

We're back with another update! The main focus is on a new game end, with a new island you can keep constructing on. We've also added a bunch of Quality of Life improvements amongst a range of fixes.

  • Developed a game end, with animations and a new island you can continue building on.

  • Added a new goal to develop Capital to Level 8.

  • After reaching Capital Level 3, a new tutorial has been implemented to guide players on what to do with tools produced by settlements that need to be transported to other production sites in order to upgrade them.

  • Updated the Depot tutorial explanation with new text and a video.

  • Added more Hotkeys to the game.

  • Adjusted some resource area upgrade requirements to be less confusing to players.

  • Updated the Depot Panel to notify players when a train arrives or departs..

  • Added a new Signal logic - Enable 'Trigger on train tail' parameter for newly created actions related to the station signals

  • Reworked the Station Condition panel to make it clearer and more intuitive to interact with.

  • Replaced the 'Wool' icon to prevent confusion with 'Clothing' resource.

  • Audio - Game audio will no longer mute when tabbing out, or focusing on a different window.

  • Reworked price formation to fix negative price for Flour and Fish for the Level 7 town.

  • Updated factory models and added decoration to the town.

  • Signal logic - When using “Less Than” in station conditions, train checks for free space/goods now properly register if the train has at least 1 slot/item.

Andriy and Curve Trains 🚂 

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3109282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link