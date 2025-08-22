Hey Friends,

We're back with another update! The main focus is on a new game end, with a new island you can keep constructing on. We've also added a bunch of Quality of Life improvements amongst a range of fixes.

Developed a game end, with animations and a new island you can continue building on.

Added a new goal to develop Capital to Level 8.

After reaching Capital Level 3, a new tutorial has been implemented to guide players on what to do with tools produced by settlements that need to be transported to other production sites in order to upgrade them.

Updated the Depot tutorial explanation with new text and a video.

Added more Hotkeys to the game.

Adjusted some resource area upgrade requirements to be less confusing to players.

Updated the Depot Panel to notify players when a train arrives or departs..

Added a new Signal logic - Enable 'Trigger on train tail' parameter for newly created actions related to the station signals

Reworked the Station Condition panel to make it clearer and more intuitive to interact with.

Replaced the 'Wool' icon to prevent confusion with 'Clothing' resource.

Audio - Game audio will no longer mute when tabbing out, or focusing on a different window.

Reworked price formation to fix negative price for Flour and Fish for the Level 7 town.

Updated factory models and added decoration to the town.