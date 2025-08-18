v1.10.4



Hello Gunbotters! Just a few fixes to some rarer bugs that have popped up since the Infinite Loop update, and a couple small balance changes - most importantly buffing our favourite bug, the Trusty Tailgunner!





General:



-Made the player stats & modules section within a run scale better with many stats and / or modules so the elements remain on screen

-Effect of Luck on module choice rarity reduced slightly (The effect remains significant)

-Tailgunners chance to proc Ammo increased





Fixes:



-Fixed a crash that would happen when loading a run with a turreted evolved Fire Extinguisher in specific circumstances

-Fixed an issue where Gatling could not rank up with Platinum Card

-Fixed an issue where the Endless mode achievements required you to beat map 30 instead of reach map 30 as intended

-Fixed an issue where module choices did not cap their rarity chances as intended at very high levels and / or Luck

-Fixed an issue where movement speed increases from Grid bonuses would not fully apply immediately (for example with Run and Gun module damage increase)