After proper testing and first beta players' feedback we are proud to present to you second part of our stragglers patch!

What can you expect to find here:

New units!

Bloodgirl - Sometimes, death is cute! For now, has chance to spawn if there are many graves in close proximity, and it then "imprints" on a first strong host it finds, changing faction to that of the host and following them around. Needs blood to survive. current bloodgirl only has "final" evolution, 2 smaller evolutions will come in the next weeks! more attacks also incoming



Dryad - When a bee and a flower love each other very much, sometimes a dryad appears. She plants traps, that your units can walk into and get captured becoming fertiliser for her plant. If you defeat her before she finishes consuming them, they will pop out and survive!

Lightbringer evolution! She made a high-lvl debut, and painted her hair light-blond. special attacks incoming soon (tm) better stats!



Slug boss! A new hot unit, a real party animal, with many cool friends! Second boss in survival mode.

First wolf boss also got some fancy new skills and new look!

UI!

Windowed Structure UI - If you feel like managing your structures is interrupting your gameplay you can now enable "Windowed building UI" in "Other" tab in settings. Favorite feature of some of the devs.

Bugfixes!

We fixed few bugs that could prevent save from loading.

Fixed issue where Blobs were causing massive stuttering when player moved camera to them. They were just a little shy ok?