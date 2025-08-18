 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19642602
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with checkpoints

Improved level design across several stages

Fixed the energy bar sprite

Optimized performance in stages with many crates

Changed files in this update

Depot 1836281
