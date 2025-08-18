Hi, here are some fixes and quality of life changes for the newest update.
Changes:
Added new patreon supporters to supporters section in credits
Added used open source tools to credits
The following commands are persistent now (dont reset when you die)
cinematic
crosshair
showpos
showspeed
Added showfps command
Bugfixes
Fixed radios unbreakable after breaking once (due to achievement)
Fixed misplaced loading trigger in Testing track 17
Fixed bugged death menu
Fixed weird button hitbox in main menu (player name)
Fixed bug where you could go through closing door when transitioning from "Offices?" to "Containers?"
-Stefaaan!!
Changed files in this update