18 August 2025 Build 19642553 Edited 18 August 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, here are some fixes and quality of life changes for the newest update.

Changes:

Added new patreon supporters to supporters section in credits

Added used open source tools to credits

The following commands are persistent now (dont reset when you die)

  • cinematic

  • crosshair

  • showpos

  • showspeed

Added showfps command

Bugfixes

Fixed radios unbreakable after breaking once (due to achievement)

Fixed misplaced loading trigger in Testing track 17

Fixed bugged death menu

Fixed weird button hitbox in main menu (player name)

Fixed bug where you could go through closing door when transitioning from "Offices?" to "Containers?"

-Stefaaan!!

