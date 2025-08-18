 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19642528 Edited 18 August 2025 – 18:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to your reports and support, we've rolled out another batch of fixes focused on stability, progression, and visuals:

🏆 Achievement Trigger Fix

  • Fixed an issue where the Backroom achievement would sometimes fail to trigger — especially when falling into the exit with the kart.

🔦 Lighting Improvements

We've made extensive improvements to the lighting system for a more consistent and immersive visual experience:

  • Night-time visibility has been improved: nights are now brighter overall, and moon phases have a reduced impact on global lighting

  • Slight increase to night sky brightness for more consistent ambient light

  • Moonlight intensity increased by 50% for a more natural nighttime look

  • Moon position is now locked, preventing sudden brightness shifts at night transitions

  • Night duration reduced from 15 minutes to 10 minutes for a faster day/night cycle

  • Weather change interval increased from 3 to 5 minutes for more stable weather patterns

  • Fixed emissive visibility during the day for all car blinkers, brake lights, stop lights, and headlights

  • Added/fixed interior lights above steering wheels across all vehicles

  • Underglow neon lights are now visible during the day

  • Optimized Police Siren car ornament to now display the correct amount of lights for better performance and in-game effect

  • Laser pointers are now properly visible during daytime

  • Fixed and/or added lighting across multiple Points of Interest (POIs)

  • Adjusted flashlight cone angle and intensity for better performance in the dark

🐛 Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where head accessories could glitch when entering a vehicle

  • Fixed an issue where pressing “M” inside the backroom would teleport the player outside

  • Fixed a rare bug where the monster wouldn't move at all

  • A sound now plays when you complete a backroom objective

  • If you’ve unlocked the KartRestorer achievement, you can now start directly with the kart

  • Fixed a rare issue where players could fail to load properly (invisible ground, no HUD) while joining a game due to a asset loading issue related to the Backrooms. This may also fix some corrupted saves

  • Players can now join a multiplayer game even if others are already inside the backrooms

Let us know if you're still running into issues — and thank you again for helping us improve the game! 💛

