Thanks to your reports and support, we've rolled out another batch of fixes focused on stability, progression, and visuals:

🏆 Achievement Trigger Fix

Fixed an issue where the Backroom achievement would sometimes fail to trigger — especially when falling into the exit with the kart.

🔦 Lighting Improvements

We've made extensive improvements to the lighting system for a more consistent and immersive visual experience:

Night-time visibility has been improved : nights are now brighter overall, and moon phases have a reduced impact on global lighting

Slight increase to night sky brightness for more consistent ambient light

Moonlight intensity increased by 50% for a more natural nighttime look

Moon position is now locked , preventing sudden brightness shifts at night transitions

Night duration reduced from 15 minutes to 10 minutes for a faster day/night cycle

Weather change interval increased from 3 to 5 minutes for more stable weather patterns

Fixed emissive visibility during the day for all car blinkers, brake lights, stop lights, and headlights

Added/fixed interior lights above steering wheels across all vehicles

Underglow neon lights are now visible during the day

Optimized Police Siren car ornament to now display the correct amount of lights for better performance and in-game effect

Laser pointers are now properly visible during daytime

Fixed and/or added lighting across multiple Points of Interest (POIs)

Adjusted flashlight cone angle and intensity for better performance in the dark

🐛 Gameplay Fixes

Fixed a bug where head accessories could glitch when entering a vehicle

Fixed an issue where pressing “M” inside the backroom would teleport the player outside

Fixed a rare bug where the monster wouldn't move at all

A sound now plays when you complete a backroom objective

If you’ve unlocked the KartRestorer achievement, you can now start directly with the kart

Fixed a rare issue where players could fail to load properly (invisible ground, no HUD) while joining a game due to a asset loading issue related to the Backrooms. This may also fix some corrupted saves

Players can now join a multiplayer game even if others are already inside the backrooms

Let us know if you're still running into issues — and thank you again for helping us improve the game! 💛