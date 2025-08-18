Fixes
Some users reported not getting the "Welcome to the Sanctuary" & "New Immortal" achievements. Though rare, sometimes one-off achievement requests can fail to go through. So we've added a second check. Now whenever you enter the sanctuary, the game will check again if you should have these achievements & try to give them.
I also wanted to take a moment to say, thank you everyone for playing the game! We do appreciate it.
~Captain Cake
Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)
If you're already a fan, you'll also love our new survival game that just released last month into Early Access:
Changed files in this update