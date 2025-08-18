 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19642452
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Some users reported not getting the "Welcome to the Sanctuary" & "New Immortal" achievements. Though rare, sometimes one-off achievement requests can fail to go through. So we've added a second check. Now whenever you enter the sanctuary, the game will check again if you should have these achievements & try to give them.

I also wanted to take a moment to say, thank you everyone for playing the game! We do appreciate it.

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

If you're already a fan, you'll also love our new survival game that just released last month into Early Access:

Check out Tropical Monster Girls!

Check out the demo!

Changed files in this update

