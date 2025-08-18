New Features and Improvements:
- More Building decorations
- More environment work
- Updated UI
- A boss fight that begins at the start of the 5th crusade
- Added Credits
- Settings are now accessible in-game
- A new upgrade has been added to the Totem, Wizard Head, which periodically deals damage
- Various new sounds have been added
- Spinning Eyes now have health and disappear after hitting 3 enemies
- Balance has been adjusted
Bug Fixes:
- Totem slows no longer stack
- Fixed some incorrect Building decorations positions
- Turrets now show their blocking range, like the other buildings
- The crusade notification is no longer cut off at the corners
- Fixed Priest Attack issues
- Ability UI buttons now work as intended
- Fixed wrong damage calculations for some abilities
- Removed a crash that could occur during Cultie specialization
- Fixed culling issue on the grass
- Soul Sacrifice no longer puts Culties in the ground
