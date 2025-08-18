 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19642446
Update notes via Steam Community
Another week another ADORATE update! This update introduces the following:

New Features and Improvements:
  • More Building decorations
  • More environment work
  • Updated UI
  • A boss fight that begins at the start of the 5th crusade
  • Added Credits
  • Settings are now accessible in-game
  • A new upgrade has been added to the Totem, Wizard Head, which periodically deals damage
  • Various new sounds have been added
  • Spinning Eyes now have health and disappear after hitting 3 enemies
  • Balance has been adjusted


Bug Fixes:
  • Totem slows no longer stack
  • Fixed some incorrect Building decorations positions
  • Turrets now show their blocking range, like the other buildings
  • The crusade notification is no longer cut off at the corners
  • Fixed Priest Attack issues
  • Ability UI buttons now work as intended
  • Fixed wrong damage calculations for some abilities
  • Removed a crash that could occur during Cultie specialization
  • Fixed culling issue on the grass
  • Soul Sacrifice no longer puts Culties in the ground

Changed files in this update

