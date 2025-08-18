Just another small patch with some minor bugfixes and adjustments.



Changelog

Adjustments:

Added a "Total Attack" stat display to the level up screen;

Balancing Adjustments:

Increasing your "Knowledge" stat past 50 will now grant you 1% Spell Damage per level;

Adjusted the soft cap of all skills to 20 instead of 19;

Adjusted the hard cap of all skills to be 50 instead of 49;

Increased the HP gained per Vitality level after the soft and hard cap;

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the "Rune of Magic Absorption" to not work correctly;

Fixed "Knowledge" stat reducing your MP by 30 instead of 40 points when returning a level past 20 on the Respec menu;

Fixed "One With the Cosmos" quest not available for legacy saves;

*Note: Reallocating stats once should fix stats with the old values from the previous saves. It's highly recommended so you don't miss the extra level before the soft cap, along with the buffs to Vitality after stat level 20.