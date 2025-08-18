

* Fixed multiple untranslated sections.

* Resolved potential failures in several code modules.

* Fixed an issue where components were not successfully added to runtime dynamically created game objects.

* Fixed issue where data was cleared when file threads were occupied.

* Fixed limitations in JSON schema generation.

* Improved AI request response time by 1 second and resolved API rate limiting issues.

* Implemented automatic RAR backups after each code modification.

* Updated and simplified the beginner tutorial.

