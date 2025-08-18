 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19642383 Edited 18 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Fixed multiple untranslated sections.
* Resolved potential failures in several code modules.
* Fixed an issue where components were not successfully added to runtime dynamically created game objects.
* Fixed issue where data was cleared when file threads were occupied.
* Fixed limitations in JSON schema generation.
* Improved AI request response time by 1 second and resolved API rate limiting issues.
* Implemented automatic RAR backups after each code modification.
* Updated and simplified the beginner tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3220802
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link