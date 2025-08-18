8-19
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed multiple untranslated sections.
* Resolved potential failures in several code modules.
* Fixed an issue where components were not successfully added to runtime dynamically created game objects.
* Fixed issue where data was cleared when file threads were occupied.
* Fixed limitations in JSON schema generation.
* Improved AI request response time by 1 second and resolved API rate limiting issues.
* Implemented automatic RAR backups after each code modification.
* Updated and simplified the beginner tutorial.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3220802
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update