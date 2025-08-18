This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Event Description (Visual Editor, expandable):

🎉 Unity Beta Branch – XRPlease Drops Test 🎉

The Unity Beta branch is live! Players can now:

🪙 Mint XRPlease coins in-game

🖱️ Test new clicker mechanics & drop logic

🔧 Help us debug & report errors (use Steam logs)

How to opt-in:

Right-click C4 Clicker → Properties → Betas Select “Unity Beta Test” from the dropdown Relaunch the game & start minting!

💡 Next steps: More coins, improved clicker logic, and updated drop timers coming after Unity Beta feedback.

📢 Your feedback matters! Report logs and errors in the Steam Discussion section. Every report helps us improve the game faster.

Note: Drop interval currently short for testing; timer will increase post-beta.