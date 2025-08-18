Event Description (Visual Editor, expandable):
🎉 Unity Beta Branch – XRPlease Drops Test 🎉
The Unity Beta branch is live! Players can now:
🪙 Mint XRPlease coins in-game
🖱️ Test new clicker mechanics & drop logic
🔧 Help us debug & report errors (use Steam logs)
How to opt-in:
Right-click C4 Clicker → Properties → Betas
Select “Unity Beta Test” from the dropdown
Relaunch the game & start minting!
💡 Next steps: More coins, improved clicker logic, and updated drop timers coming after Unity Beta feedback.
📢 Your feedback matters! Report logs and errors in the Steam Discussion section. Every report helps us improve the game faster.
Note: Drop interval currently short for testing; timer will increase post-beta.
Changed depots in unitybeta branch