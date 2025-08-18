 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 18 August 2025 Build 19642377 Edited 18 August 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Event Description (Visual Editor, expandable):
🎉 Unity Beta Branch – XRPlease Drops Test 🎉

The Unity Beta branch is live! Players can now:

  • 🪙 Mint XRPlease coins in-game

  • 🖱️ Test new clicker mechanics & drop logic

  • 🔧 Help us debug & report errors (use Steam logs)

How to opt-in:

  1. Right-click C4 Clicker → Properties → Betas

  2. Select “Unity Beta Test” from the dropdown

  3. Relaunch the game & start minting!

💡 Next steps: More coins, improved clicker logic, and updated drop timers coming after Unity Beta feedback.

📢 Your feedback matters! Report logs and errors in the Steam Discussion section. Every report helps us improve the game faster.

Note: Drop interval currently short for testing; timer will increase post-beta.

Changed depots in unitybeta branch

View more data in app history for build 19642377
Depot 3857121
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link