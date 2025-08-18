:
🔧 Patch 0.1.24 – Multiplayer Stability Update
Build ID: 19642361
Changes:
Improved multiplayer session stability
Fixed additional connection issues affecting some players
Minor backend improvements to session handling
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update