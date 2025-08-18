 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19642361 Edited 18 August 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
:

🔧 Patch 0.1.24 – Multiplayer Stability Update

Build ID: 19642361

Changes:

Improved multiplayer session stability

Fixed additional connection issues affecting some players

Minor backend improvements to session handling

