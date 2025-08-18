 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19642350 Edited 18 August 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- laser gun is now purchasable in main shop
- changed behaviour of default gun
- weapon change with d-pad or x/c-buttons
- added Tutorial Entries for weapon change

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3927121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3927122
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3927123
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link