Decor sale + magnetic token
Update notes via Steam Community
An unusual find in the mansion. The residents have unearthed an old closet full of furniture and paintings. The Puppeteer quickly took the finds away from the residents, but in compensation, he reduced the price of the decorations by 40%. 🖼
However, the residents received a small magnetic token in exchange, which allowed them to double their gold and copper purchases at the store for two days. ✨
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Panic Room 2 Hide and Seek Windows Depot 873961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update