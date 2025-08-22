 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19642339 Edited 22 August 2025 – 13:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


An unusual find in the mansion. The residents have unearthed an old closet full of furniture and paintings. The Puppeteer quickly took the finds away from the residents, but in compensation, he reduced the price of the decorations by 40%. 🖼

However, the residents received a small magnetic token in exchange, which allowed them to double their gold and copper purchases at the store for two days. ✨

Changed files in this update

Windows Panic Room 2 Hide and Seek Windows Depot 873961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link