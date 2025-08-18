Let's make this game the best it can be!

Thank you to all of you for playing our game over the launch weekend! Your feedback has been very valuable to us, so we can make sure we can make Coloring Voxels as good as it can be for everyone!

We have taken all of your feedback and suggestions on board and made them into tasks for our programmer Rob to work on. Below is a list of features and bug fixes we have been able to tackle already, with many more on the way.

More localisation fixes were addressed over the weekend, but we know there is still some work to do to make it perfect. The amazing people over on our Community Discord have been helping us with the translations, as we have a community translation document for anyone to help out with the game localisation, so if you are bilingual (or more) and would like to help out too, please feel free to check out the document here and make any fixes you can. Thank you in advance for being an amazing support!

The following patch notes are just the beginning of the journey for Coloring Voxels. Here are some additional, large changes you have asked for that aren't implemented yet, but we are committed to adding:

Making the game harder: By adding settings you know and love from Coloring Pixels, such as "lock completed pixels" and "removing completed colours from palette", we will be able to provide a more puzzle-like feel to those of you who love this feeling in Coloring Pixels. Game Modes: Different cameras, world settings, etc, to allow you to play vertically, colour a blank model, and more! Color Palette Options: Add a variety of options for the palette so you can see all remaining colors at once, reorder the colors per layer, etc.

And many more that we have listed on Trello, ready to work on!

Thank you once again for playing. This is the first of many patches to the game, and it will only make your time playing even more enjoyable 💖

Coloring Voxels v1.1.0 Patch Notes

New Features

New Setting " New Voxel Animations " (Defaulted to On) - When disabled, the bouncing animations of voxels that you have just recently completed is skipped.

New Setting " Hover Over Voxel Animations " (Defaulted to On) - When disabled, voxels that are not complete will no longer get larger when you hover over them.

New Setting " Completed Voxel Animations " (Defaulted to On) - When disabled, clicking on voxels that are completed won't play the squish animation.

New Setting " Level Position Viewer Box " (Defaulted to On) - Allows you to disable the red wireframe showing where a level belongs in the world.

In addition to being able to cycle through your selected colour with Q + E, you can now scroll through the palette by holding shift and scrolling the mouse wheel.

Bug Fixes and Misc

Fixed a bug where you couldn't color in if you zoomed out very far.

Fixed issues with the voxel counts in several Underwater levels. We have also implemented additional validation steps when doing builds to make sure these values are verified before making it to a live branch. This should fix any occurrences of achieving over 100% completion in a level.

Fixed an issue on two arcade levels where users would have one layer that wouldn't have cubes pop in correctly. In the backend, we have implemented additional data integrity checks to avoid this specific issue occurring in future worlds.

Fixed a typo in the level name for Boxing Machine.

Fixed a UI display glitch that rendered some specific numbers in the colour palette over 100 across two lines.

Fixed all occurrences of some special materials looking awful in the colour palette. This affected materials such as water and bigger voxels (like for flowers).

Updated credits page to include new Patreons. Beautiful and kind people.

Achievement descriptions have been changed to read "level" instead of "image".

Fixed an issue where changing worlds on the main menu really fast would break the main menu.

Fixed a pretty major memory leak.

Added achievements support to the Steam store page.

Fixed the visibility (eye) button on the main menu that was found next to completed levels. This button now correctly toggles the visibility of completed levels on the main menu.

Fixed a bug where the display settings weren't saving correctly. This included VSync, FPS, display mode and resolution.

Fixed an issue where you could scroll up and down the height of the world in the main menu when you have pages such as the settings and credits open.

When the "Toggle Click to Color" setting is enabled, it no longer deactivates when you hover over UI. We are still accepting feedback on this feature. If people would like a setting to make it so it doesn't deactivate when completing a color, let us know.

When you complete a colour with the "Toggle Click to Color" setting enabled, the mouse click input is now consumed. This prevents an issue where you could click on the last voxel of a colour in a layer (disabling the toggle), then, by releasing the click, would enable it again.

Competition Reminder!

Reminder, or update for those of you who missed the news, that we have a Voxel Art competition running right now, where you can create and submit your very own voxel art for the chance of it being added to the game in a free update!

Even if you haven't made voxel art before, if you've played Minecraft, LEGO, or any other block building game, you can do it! Check out full details on the competition and how to submit here: