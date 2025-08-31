Dear Art & Puzzle Lovers,
We’re celebrating 5 amazing years of WORLD OF ART – JIGSAW PUZZLES on Steam with our most significant update yet!
✨ What's New in the Major Update:
✅ Enhanced gameplay experience based on community feedback
✅ Improved interface and refined visuals
✅ All DLC content revised and upgraded
✅ General performance improvements and polish
Whether you're a returning fan or a new puzzle enthusiast, now’s the perfect time to experience the peaceful world of art through puzzles.
🏆 GREAT NEWS: Community Items Are Here!
We’re proud to announce that WORLD OF ART – JIGSAW PUZZLES now features Steam Community Items, including:
🎨 Collectible Trading Cards
🖼️ Beautiful Profile Backgrounds
💬 Unique Emoticons
🏅 Craftable Badges
These are just the beginning of a new chapter — and we’d love to hear your thoughts!
👉 Join the discussion and share your feedback in the Community Hub:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1303670/discussions/0/601914224408619027/
🙏 Thank You, Community
Your reviews, suggestions, and continued passion for the game have helped shape every puzzle and improvement. This update is a tribute to you.
From all of us at WORLD OF ART – thank you for being part of this artistic journey.
🧩 Let’s keep building something beautiful, one piece at a time.
Changed files in this update