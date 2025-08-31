 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19642198 Edited 1 September 2025 – 12:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Art & Puzzle Lovers,

We’re celebrating 5 amazing years of WORLD OF ART – JIGSAW PUZZLES on Steam with our most significant update yet!

✨ What's New in the Major Update:

  • ✅ Enhanced gameplay experience based on community feedback

  • ✅ Improved interface and refined visuals

  • ✅ All DLC content revised and upgraded

  • ✅ General performance improvements and polish

Whether you're a returning fan or a new puzzle enthusiast, now’s the perfect time to experience the peaceful world of art through puzzles.

🏆 GREAT NEWS: Community Items Are Here!

We’re proud to announce that WORLD OF ART – JIGSAW PUZZLES now features Steam Community Items, including:

  • 🎨 Collectible Trading Cards

  • 🖼️ Beautiful Profile Backgrounds

  • 💬 Unique Emoticons

  • 🏅 Craftable Badges

These are just the beginning of a new chapter — and we’d love to hear your thoughts!

👉 Join the discussion and share your feedback in the Community Hub:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1303670/discussions/0/601914224408619027/

🙏 Thank You, Community

Your reviews, suggestions, and continued passion for the game have helped shape every puzzle and improvement. This update is a tribute to you.

From all of us at WORLD OF ART – thank you for being part of this artistic journey.

🧩 Let’s keep building something beautiful, one piece at a time.

