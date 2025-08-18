Hotdog Stand
Now own a business even sooner! Buy your very own hotdog stand right at Yum Cola Park and start swimming in those fish bucks.
- Buy the hotdog stand for $5000.00. It is much cheaper than the other businesses, helping you gain money faster.
- Sell the stand at the bank when you are done with the weiner business.
- The hotdog stand comes with an employee to take care of business and free up your time for other things.
- Keep the hotdog maker filled with cooked meat, open shop and your employee will take care of the rest.
- Use the phone to call a meat vendor for easy access to cooked meat or place a stove to cook your own meat.
- Provides a small area for placing furniture.
Gas Station
Improvements to the gas station business
- You can now hire an employee.
- The employee costs you 2% of sales.
- hiring the employee will allow you to leave the gas station property while the gas station is open.
- You will still need to keep the shelves full.
- Increased the amount customers will pay for items slightly.
- Increased the minimum amount of gas customers who drive in will get from 3$ to 20$
New Item
A new oversized parts shelf can be purchased at Grandma Sandy's Storage. Vehicle parts will not take damage when stored on the shelf. Organize and safely store your parts like never before.
Change
- Changed the reward for finishing the Lordfish mansion.
- Take less fall damage.
Fix
- Gas Staion costs $45000.00 but was listed as $90000.00
- Factory sold for half as much as it cost.
Changed files in this update