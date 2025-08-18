Hello Community,

I have just released a new update.

Farming:

Due to a change in a June update, a problem had occurred, which I only noticed now because someone reported it to me. The sprinkler did not transfer water to the plants; this problem has now been fixed.

Previously, only untreated water could be added. Now treated water can also be added, and when you look at the plant, the total number of bottles you have in your inventory will be displayed.

Paraglider:

From now on, you can fly faster and further.

Most fans will now carry you higher than usual, allowing you to cover longer distances with the glider.

Vehicles:

Cars, horses, and helicopters are now marked on the map to show their position, making them easier to find again.

Weapons:

Tools, one-handed weapons like the pickaxe or the shovel now have improved animation stops when striking.

Weapons now deal slightly more damage.

Weapons now cause a slight camera movement when striking.

Animals:

Occasionally, the animal would disappear after being killed. This problem has been fixed.

Building:

From now on, you can build and install your own Updraft Vent. Keep in mind that it also requires its own power.

Bug:

Currently, there is an error with the weather; rain and snow are not displayed correctly. This problem also seems to have occurred with the June update. This problem is still being worked on.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!



