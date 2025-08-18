 Skip to content
18 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today’s patch (0.751) is a small bug-fix update, mainly focused on addressing the issue where players were unable to complete the Fire Travel quest.

If a player hired a special character too early, it could break story progression, preventing the abandoned inn from appearing on the map. In the last patch, I added a safeguard to stop this from happening. With this patch, the game will now also detect if your save file is already stuck and attempt to repair it automatically.

This patch also fixes a bug introduced in a recent update where, after upgrading the inn, the task display would error out and fail to show correctly.

I’ll continue working on reported issues—thank you all so much for your patience and support!

