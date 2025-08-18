Hello everyone, we have cooked up some new content and fixes for you. Now that my brother is home from Mexico, you can expect even more content coming your way daily!

Added Beer

Each beer you drink will give you a temporary fish-size bonus, The more drunk you are the better chance at catching fish.

Can be bought from the trader for 15 gold.

Beer can kill, drink responsibly.

Added Bait Crate

Bait crates can be bought for 25 Gold from the trader, Holding LMB will allow you to throw the Bait Crate and a random bait will pop out! Remove Single bait options from store. These bait boxes can contain bait from all 3 maps.



Added new Cosmetic

- Pirate Hat

Updated the visuals of each skin.



Fixed bug where sturgeon and muskee would be placed on the grill vertically

Fixed bug where you could overlap cosmetics on the default skin

Fixed an edge case that would cause all players' upgrades to be reset upon a player joining a session late.

Fixed bug where the input prompts for the dog would stay on screen when not directly looking at the dog

Fixed bug where the lobster event would happen to often

Fixed bug that would cause players to load into the swamp map on another maps save (should finally be fixed)

Fixed bug where saved fish could have their point value reset to their default value

Made several improvements to the grill

Fixed Visual Bug where players wrist would become twisted

Fixed bug where the chosen skin might not be replicated properly upon loading into the world

Completed the first part of the boat overhaul, exiting the boat will now be more seamless and they wont reset upgrades anymore.

Added some additional logic to help ensure the point value of a fish is not reset to default on dropping or picking up the fish

Removed bait value widget from player screen and added it to the tackle box ui

Removed Cockroaches Spawning on dropped Fish (Caused performance drops when people caught a lot of fish)



Thanks!



(Thanks you Beans for the cover picture!)