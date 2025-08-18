Changes since last playtest build to be tested:



- Fixed pretty much all instances of roles showing up incorrectly on your HUD, they now get updated almost in real time

- Fixed Revive icon not appearing on-screen when you are being revived after your pre-death state

- Fixed a bug where you would not get your abilities and gadgets if you were revived as the same role you were before dying (Traitors being revived as Zombie Traitors, Innocents being resuscitated as Innocents, etc)

- Joining spectators now correctly clearas all your abilities, gadgets and scoreboard information about you (whether you were revealed, found, etc)

- Fixed background maps appearing in lobby UI map list

- Updated High Standard HDM to use Colt third person animations

- Increased karma for killing confirmed Traitors as Innocents from 2 to 4

- Zombies are now counted as confirmed Traitors when calculating karma (so if you will a Zombie Traitor as Innocent, you always get karma)

- You can only plant one bomb on a bomb site at a time now

- Reduced Clue Locator cooldown from 25s to 20s

- Players can no longer place gadgets too close to each other now (this was easier than fixing the unusable gadget bug, sorry!)

- Players can now correctly get stuck in multiple Bear Traps without glitching out when one of them is disarmed and the other is still armed (although good luck achieving that after previous change)

- Fixed broken UI icon for Resuscitate abilities

- Increased Spectator Ghost hat velocity from 1536 to 2048 u/s

- Added Spectator Ghost hit stat and a new achievement for hitting 500 Spectator Ghosts

- Added electric sparks effect when using Taser

- Updated t_arena, t_church, t_gym, t_hotel and added new background music for 2 new background maps