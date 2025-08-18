Crew,

our most requested feature is now live in the game. The Character Creator v1 is now LIVE!

Last week we released the Character Creator in beta and your response has been truly heartwarming.

We're happy to see that our efforts are resonating with you and we hope you can see that we're truly doing our best in crafting NITRO GEN OMEGA.

Today we're releasing it into the wild and to celebrate we're running a weeklong discount of 20% off on the game. Tell your friends!

As we explained when we first announced it, the game was not meant to have a Character Creator. Our vision was for you to get attached to a random cast of character as if you just turned on the TV on a new anime show.

But you kept asking for it, so who are we to say no?

The game was built with procedural generation in mind, not to mention supporting hand-crafted 2d-looking animations so there's all sorts of hidden connections and limitations we built in for Generated Characters that we turned off for Created Characters.

This means we gave you as much freedom as we technically could when it comes to creating your own characters but some limitations might still apply here and there.

Contents of the update

You can now access the Character Creator directly from the main menu.

You can create and customize your characters, including their appearance, palette, name, last name, birthday, attitude, portrait pose and more!

On a new game you can replace any of the four starting characters with a created character.

Some new hair and clothing have been added too.

Coming in v2

Full localization for the Character Creator. We preferred to roll it out now after the Beta and localize later. Should be coming soon.

We plan to add more combinations of hair and upper bodies using the ones we already have (i.e. mixing jackets and shirts that are potentially compatible but not available yet).

We're working on allowing created characters to appear in Fool's Inn around the world and become recruitable.

We're also exploring ways to let you share your creations with other players. Technically you can already do so as every Created Character is just a file you can share. You will find your creations alongside your savefiies.

Your savefiles are located in %localappdata%\\Overdrive\\Saved\\SaveGames - you will find your Custom Characters in the "Saved" folder. Every Character is contained in its own folder.

Other things we're working on

Here's a non exhaustive list of things we're working on.

A new mech!

Two new enemies with variants.

New variants for existing enemies.

A Sonar rework.

New activities & more.

We share regular updates with our community on Discord and our weekly stream.

Should you encounter any issue with this version, the previous version of the game is available in a beta branch called "previous".

We'd like to thank the lovely people on our Discord who gave us feedback on the Character Creator as we were developing it.

We hope you will like this update. We gave it our best to give you what you asked within the limits allowed us by the existing foundations of the game.

Be sure to join us on on Discord to interact with the development team and be up to date with everything-NGO.

Join the Discord!

Thanks folks!