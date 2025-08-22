Greetings Puzzlers!

We're glad to announce that we've been working on a plethora of community requested features and fixes, and most of them are here!!!

Chief amongst them is the fully completed End-Game is now accessible, this includes a few minor tweaks, scrolling Credits in the end game screen, visibility over your current progress in the Crows Lodge and a helpful set of Hat Icons to help find those most secretive of secrets. Once you've collected enough Spicebottles to access the Lodge, you should now see which Islands contain hats to save you having to spend more time hunting than puzzling! Now you can easily try the most challenging of puzzles!

Other key additions include:

Major performance increases (Please let us know if you continue to receive any issues!)

Multiple bug-fixes, leaving us only with a few visual issues. (Soon to be sorted)

Fixed multiple puzzle mishaps that let our craftier players either escape the bounds of a puzzle or simply complete them in a far easier way than intended.

Rivers should now undo correctly, even if they had a complicate interlinking network between them. (That was one tricky bug finally squashed! Thank you for the reports!)

A bunch of smaller QOL changes, environment artwork tweaks, and a few new sound effects as well.

Enjoy you spice hunting and hat collecting!

Spicebound Team