- Added small toggle buttons to allow or block selling of rare/epic/legendary gems via the Sell All button.
- Resolved a bug where invincibility on room entry ended prematurely when dashing. Immortality now continues after dash.
- Gem tooltips now appear on the battlefield by default. You can hide them with a dedicated button. This helps players who missed the small tutorial and only checked items through the inventory.
1.0.16 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
