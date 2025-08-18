 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19641738 Edited 18 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added small toggle buttons to allow or block selling of rare/epic/legendary gems via the Sell All button.
  • Resolved a bug where invincibility on room entry ended prematurely when dashing. Immortality now continues after dash.
  • Gem tooltips now appear on the battlefield by default. You can hide them with a dedicated button. This helps players who missed the small tutorial and only checked items through the inventory.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link