 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19641644 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Basic tutorial added to cover controls and core mechanics.
  • Glyphs added to perk, upgrade, and weapon descriptions for quick reference.


Balance Adjustments

  • Weapon fire rates rebalanced for more consistent pacing.
  • Enemy base stats and evolutionary traits adjusted to smooth difficulty curve.
  • Low-cost generic basic perks added to expand options when perk points are limited


Quality-of-Life Improvements

  • Drop hitboxes enlarged for easier selection in crowded scenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2967791
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2967792
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2967793
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link