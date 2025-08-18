Additions
- Basic tutorial added to cover controls and core mechanics.
- Glyphs added to perk, upgrade, and weapon descriptions for quick reference.
Balance Adjustments
- Weapon fire rates rebalanced for more consistent pacing.
- Enemy base stats and evolutionary traits adjusted to smooth difficulty curve.
- Low-cost generic basic perks added to expand options when perk points are limited
Quality-of-Life Improvements
- Drop hitboxes enlarged for easier selection in crowded scenes.
