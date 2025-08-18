 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19641501 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:26:49 UTC by Wendy Share
  • The four kings badge can't be purchased unless you have 2 free squares on your setup board
  • The zombie rook badge no longer activates when you castle
  • locked badges can no longer be sold in a match
  • When poison is added to a square a piece is already occupying, they are now correctly poisoned
  • The "Shelf Life" challenge cannot remove a "No King" badge if there's no space for the king
  • The Archduke special ability being undone sometimes deleted the Archduke if the Archduke was taken in a square a pawn spawned on and slippy chess caused the attacking piece to slip (Sorry IWantCheckmate)
  • A "Clear all" button has been added for custom matches, for both your setup and your opponents
  • Timer badges now reset properly
  • Your pieces with modifiers keep their secondary color to hopefully make things clearer
  • You can now change the secondary color of your pieces in the settings. It's experimental for now and doesn't change the secondary color of pieces in all menus, but it's a start and gives people a chance to give feedback (please do!)

