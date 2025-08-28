Carnage has arrived

Today is the day, INCISION has just left Early Access and it is now in-front of you in all of its gruesome glory! It has been a long road since 2022 and all of this would not be possible without your help!

To celebrate this final cut, we are keeping the current price of INCISION for 30 days from now - hell we will throw in an additional 30% discount in addition. After the above mentioned period, the game’s price will rise to 19.99$

We believe this new price better reflects what INCISION has to offer in its full 1.0 version. Furthermore, this will also secure the future of INCISION and its updates

The Future

For the time being SmoothBrainDev will be taking a short and well deserved rest. In the meantime you can expect patches and bug fixes, but brand new features will come after the short break. What exactly can you expect? That will be unveiled in due time.

Let the Feast Begin

To get you in the right mood we have a special stream from JaredRBair. So strap in and and enjoy the final chapter of INCISION.