Major 18 August 2025 Build 19641467 Edited 18 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After many months of hard work and an open beta, we're delighted to announce that you can now play The Roottrees are Dead in French, German, and Spanish.

The game has roughly 100,000 words to translate, which is the length of a novel! Most players won't find every word of content, but it's important that it's all there for players who dig deep into our game universe.

We're also happy to announce that we've begun translating the game into Simplified Chinese.

Now even more armchair detectives can solve the mysteries of the Roottree family!

