Fixes

Fixed an issue where empty files (containing only headers with no data) could incorrectly be flagged as corrupted in the log files



Fixed an error that could happen during the open category process if there were unsupported file formats in the custom assets



Removed log entries that was only intended for internal testing of update 0.15



Added version information to log files to clarify the build users are running when requesting support



Log files now display file paths for unsupported asset import warnings in the logs



Hello everyone,Here is a hotfix to address some issues that has come up recently.Bug reports and feedback are always welcome, either on the Community Hub or our official Discord server.Fred,The Developer