Bug Fixes:
Level 5 LASER Bug has been fixed
Boss 2 checkpoints fixed
Resolution settings now linked to Windowed mode toggle
New Features:
VSYNC toggle added to options menu
SFX and Music volume adjusters added to options menu
Changed files in this update