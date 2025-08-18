 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19641342 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  1. Level 5 LASER Bug has been fixed

  2. Boss 2 checkpoints fixed

  3. Resolution settings now linked to Windowed mode toggle

New Features:

  1. VSYNC toggle added to options menu

  2. SFX and Music volume adjusters added to options menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3106331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link