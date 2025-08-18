Version 2.0808 includes the following improvements:

- Duplex cargo bay option added allowing 50 unit commodity capacity per bay (see notes).

- Cargo bay unit capacity now displayed on main inventory console menu to accommodate duplex option.

- Build console updated to utilize a two step construction process so module types can be locked/previewed while placing (see notes).

- Added green arrows to open space build/deploy location indicator once locked to allow 3D trim adjustments in 50 coordinate unit steps.

- Added zoom capability to build console (uses the same zoom keys/buttons for other external view modes and mouse wheel with select mode bypass).

- Instructions added in build console to help guide player through build process including placement lock modes and overhead/cockpit view modes.

- Added ability to view cargo bay contents as well as installed equipment and weapons/items on secondary hardpoints in Frame Config menu (see notes).

- Descriptions for build options in shipyard expanded to better indicate transfer of installed/loaded items to local station hangar when in carrier shipyard.

- Excalibur and Rail Cannon secondary weapon listings now show other applied hardpoints, displayed in parenthesis and/or dimmed.

- Particle and beam cannon listings in inventory console updated to align with secondary hardpoint list and show type symbols.

- Improvements to custom cockpit and HUD system for better image swapping and handling (primarily for global index mode).

- Memory alignment check added to prevent errors when mask texture does not match resolution of custom diffuse texture.

- Improvements to how custom ship texture image sets are managed in relation to global options for consistency.

- Dedicated texture image indexes added for HUD object target indicator shadow and asteroid indicator shadow.

- Certain rotation calculations changed for ultra-high performance systems to prevent asteroids twitching.

- Added ability to automatically consolidate purchased commodities in bulk up to available unit capacity.

- Initial spacing to opponent increased for ship-vs-ship racing objective for easier starting.

- Console menus revised to reduce clutter and better distinguish buttons from headings.

- Jump gate size doubled for easier passage and improved autopilot navigation.

- Autopilot updated for improved jump gate approach patterns with larger size.

- Button frames updated for a cleaner and more color consistent look.

- Icons added to commodity market ticker list in navigation console.

- Mouse click sound updated for a softer and more tone like effect.

- Evoch-E frame updated for cleaner wing structures.

- Minor improvements and fixes.

Notes:

Duplex Cargo Bays - This update introduces a new 'duplex cargo bay' option in the shipyard (Frame Config menu) that increases the total capacity per cargo bay from 25 to 50 units for commodities. This option increases the cargo bay commodity unit limit by deducting design capacity points to restructure the ship for adding more storage space. The principle behind the option is that a ship can be outfitted for more cargo space by reducing capacity for other design elements. A medium class ship frame (with at least 20 baseline capacity points) is the minimum required to access the duplex cargo option, so at least either the ALC Falcon or FDN Typhoon. The minimum required capacity point deduction is -5 for those frames to enable duplex cargo bays. Capacity point requirements will then scale for larger ship frames to a limit of -10. Military ships will not have this option due to their locked frame designs and there is no impact capacity for large single unit equipment and weapon items. There are some important changes and considerations with this option. First, when the player checks the option in the frame configuration menu, the game will automatically adapt the ship being worked on for the new lower capacity limit through reducing capacity levels by category in the following sequence: Energy Cores > Armor Plating > Countermeasures > Fuel Tanks > Crew > Secondary Weapons. For most categories, the game will reduce the level to 1 as needed while crew capacity may be reduced to 0. The reductions will continue until the ship's design is at the new capacity limit. The player can of course adjust the frame configuration afterward to meet their preferences. Another consideration is ship-to-ship trading in multiplayer. If a player has at least one bay with more than 25 units because their ship is equipped with duplex cargo bays, they won't be able to directly trade such cargo quantities with another player who does not also have duplex cargo bays (since such trading involves direct bay-to-bay transfers). For cargo transport objectives, if the game detects duplex cargo bays when a contract is accepted, it will consolidate the required cargo into each bay up to the 50 unit limit. This way, a ship that may only have three cargo bays can accept contracts that require transporting 100 or more units since each bay can carry 50 units each. If a player switches to duplex cargo bays, any hangars they access at stations will also have expanded capacities up to 50 units for each storage bay to match. If the player later switches back to standard cargo bay capacity at 25 units each, the original stored quantity in a hangar will remain up to 50 per storage bay and they will be able to load 25 units at a time from anything stored in the hangar. Likewise, recovery from cargo containers holding more than 25 units per bay will also be loaded at 25 units at a time. All consolidation options will continue to work with the new duplex option, just with the higher 50 unit limit.

Build Console Construction Update - The build console has been revised to have a two step construction process. Additional instructions have also been added to help guide the player step-by-step through the placement and build process. Trim arrows have been added to allow the player to move a build point after it has been locked in the 'Overhead View' mode. Instead of automatically starting construction as soon as a module type is selected, a separate dedicated '< Build >' button (located at the top right of the console menu) has been added to start the build process. This way, clicking on a module type will simply highlight it for preview, allowing the player to adjust the build point without having to carefully avoid highlighting any other module types if they want to move the mouse cursor over to the build area. Once a module type and build point are selected, clicking on the '< Build >' button will start the construction process. The console's shape has also been revised to allow for persistent display of the command module naming prompt as well as jump caster destination details when either is selected. To deselect a module, simply click on it a second time. With these changes, players can now select a module they are interested in, then persistently preview it throughout the rest of the placement and build process.

Frame Config Installed/Loaded Items - The Frame Config menu now shows items loaded in the cargo bay, installed equipment, and installed secondary weapons. Bars above each capacity box will provide a quick overview as to whether an item is loaded/installed and they are color coded by type as with other inventory lists (purple for cargo, yellow for equipment, and green for weapons). Capacity boxes without an installed/loaded item will have gray bars. For specific details on exactly which item is installed/loaded, simply hover over a capacity box with the mouse pointer and the full name of the item will be displayed directly above the corresponding box. This way, the player can quickly determine the impact changing the capacity in any of the three categories will have on items that may already be loaded/installed on the ship (without having to exit the shipyard to view the inventory console). All items can now be viewed directly in the Frame Config menu.

Custom Ship Texture Image Sets - Previously, the game preserved some global texture elements under certain conditions in an effort to maximize stability (primarily relating to preventing texture index data from being removed from existing mesh indexes to avoid crashes). A side effect of this approach is that there could be inconsistent behavior between the shipyard, storage hangar, and in-game appearance of the player's ship. In the shipyard, the game might allow for manual paint changes regardless of custom frame-specific image data, then restore default global conditions once in-game. Similarly, a ship kept in storage might not reflect the full set of custom images when certain global conditions apply. With this update, image sets are properly compartmentalized so any custom 'paint' look is manually controlled by any custom texture image sets for specific frame indexes, hangars properly apply any custom image set data for stored ships, and the player's ship will continue to reflect the proper custom image set that applies once in-game. This way, behavior is consistent across all three representations of the player's ship, regardless of global and frame specific image set conditions.